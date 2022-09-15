Muhammad Ali’s grandson signs with MMA promotion PFL

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Biaggio Ali-Walsh, a grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has signed for the Professional Fighters League (PFL), one of mixed martial arts’ leading promotions.

Ali-Walsh, 24, began training in MMA in 2020, at the renowned Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. He will make his promotional debut in November on the undercard of the 2022 PFL Championship event.

“I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the Chicago native said.

“I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother [Nico] and I continue.

“I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL world champion.”

PFL CEO Peter Murray added: “The Professional Fighters League is committed to growing the league and the sport of MMA. It is incumbent upon us to look for the future stars of our sport.

“We have found one of those stars in Biaggio. We are excited to watch Biaggio’s journey from amateur to professional on the world stage with the PFL.”

Ali-Walsh’s brother Nico, 22, is a professional boxer who competes at middleweight and is undefeated.