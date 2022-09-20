Love Island star Jacques O’Neill offered rugby league return
O’Neill quit the sport to appear on the ITV reality show earlier this year but left the programme after 37 days, citing mental health reasons
Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has been offered a way back into rugby league.
Cumbria have reached out to the Barrow-born former Castleford hooker, who quit the game earlier this year to take part in the ITV2 reality show but left the programme after 37 days, citing mental health reasons.
Castleford still retain the 23-year-old’s registration but he has been offered the chance to represent his county against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington on October 7.
Cumbria coach Paul Crarey told BBC Radio Cumbria: “Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.
“He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.”
