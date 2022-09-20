Love Island star Jacques O’Neill offered rugby league return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island contestant Jacques O’Neill has been offered a way back into rugby league.

Cumbria have reached out to the Barrow-born former Castleford hooker, who quit the game earlier this year to take part in the ITV2 reality show but left the programme after 37 days, citing mental health reasons.

Castleford still retain the 23-year-old’s registration but he has been offered the chance to represent his county against Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up match at Workington on October 7.

Cumbria coach Paul Crarey told BBC Radio Cumbria: “Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play.

“He would probably bring people in to watch and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.”