St Helens prop Matty Lees signs new contract through to 2025

St Helens prop forward Matty Lees has signed a three-year contract extension, with the option of a fourth year, which will keep him with the reigning Super League champions until at least the end of 2025.

The 24-year-old Lees has been a mainstay of the Saints pack since making his debut in 2017 and has won two Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup from his 95 appearances so far.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: “The retention of Matty is great for us as a club. He has shown over the past 12 to 18 months his ability as a starting front-rower and he has earnt that spot in our team.

“He complements Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles really well and we also see him as having his best footy ahead of him.

“He is a young man as a front-rower who is only going to get better. He is very athletic, very physical, and aggressive and over the next few years I think we will certainly see the best of him.

“He will grow into a leader of our pack and continue his improvement with us.”

Lees has been a member of the England Knights squad and was promoted to Shaun Wane’s senior squad ahead of the end-of-season World Cup.

Lees said: “I am made up. It is such a great club, the history and everything we have won over the last couple of years means I am just made up to sign again and I am looking forward to the next few years here.”

PA