The 37th America’s Cup is about to get underway, with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron aiming to defend the title they won four years ago in Auckland.

They will face determined challengers, though, as all eyes turn towards the most prestigious sailing competition and one of the world’s oldest sporting events.

Here is everything you need to know before things begin.

When is the America’s Cup?

The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta - essentially a warm-up round - started on 22nd August, but the Louis Vuitton Cup (Challenger Selection Series) gets underway on Thursday 29th August and ends on 8th September.

That will be followed by the semi-finals, a best-of-nine competition which will take place between the 14th and 19th of September.

Then come the finals, a best-of-13 event between 26th September and 7th October. The winner of the finals will be rewarded with the opportunity to take New Zealand’s crown in the decisive America’s Cup Match, which will take place from the 12th to the 17th October.

Where is the America’s Cup?

This year’s America’s Cup will be held in Barcelona in Catalonia, Spain.

Teams will be based in the Port Vell area of the city, surrounded by the America’s Cup Race Village, where spectators will be able to watch the event.

Who is competing at the America’s Cup?

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron will watch on as the challengers fight for a place in the America’s Cup Match. And they will need to be at their best given the standard of the opposition.

INEOS Britannia will represent the UK, while Alinghi Red Bull Racing from Switzerland, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli from Italy, American Magic New York Yacht Club from the USA and Orient Express Racing Team from France are the challengers.

What is the history of the America’s Cup?

The America’s Cup is the oldest international sporting trophy in the world and the oldest competition in international sport. The trophy itself was created in 1848 and the competition began in 1851, when the New York Yacht Club beat Great Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight, with Queen Victoria in attendance.

The New York Yacht Club held the trophy for a remarkable 132 years after that, eventually losing out to Australia in 1983. Teams from the USA, Switzerland and New Zealand have won the America’s Cup in the decades since.

How to watch the America’s Cup

If you haven’t managed to get a ticket for the event in Barcelona, live coverage can be watched on the official America’s Cup website and on YouTube.

The America’s Cup social media channels will also provide regular updates and clips from the racing.