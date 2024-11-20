Ben Ainslie rejects idea of quotas for female sailors at next America’s Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Ainslie has come out against the idea of quota places for female sailors at the next edition of the America’s Cup, suggesting that it would be an unnecessary “token gesture”.

Women have a long history of involvement in sailing’s most prominent event but numbers have dwindled in recent years as boats have grown larger.

A standalone Women’s America’s Cup was held using smaller vessels for the first time this year but it has been suggested that those competing for the Auld Mug should be mandated to include a female sailor in their ranks.

Ainslie, skipper of the Ineos Britannia in their defeat to Team New Zealand in Barcelona last month, does not believe such a step is required.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist admits, though, that plenty is on the table as those involved consider rule changes for the next edition in 2027.

“I think it should just be open to all,” Ainslie told The Times. “I get the argument that [female sailors] will never get a chance unless you mandate it, but I’d like to think most top sportswomen would want to prove they are as good as men and not just be given it as a token gesture. That’s just my personal view.

open image in gallery Ineos Britannia were beaten by Team New Zealand at the 2024 America’s Cup ( AP )

“We haven’t sat down with the Kiwis yet [as the official Challenger of Record] to decide what the rules will look like for next time. There have been a number of proposals from various parties — should you mandate and have a female athlete; more battery power; more sailors; a move towards more sailing talent and intuition in terms of how well you fly the boat. All those things will be on the table.”

Ainslie co-founded the Athena Pathway sailing squad with fellow Team GB Olympic champion Hannah Mills in 2022. Mills skippered the team to a runner-up finish behind Italian boat Luna Rossa in the inaugural Women’s America’s Cup.

Whether Ainslie remains at the helm of the British challengers next time around is unclear, with the 47-year-old admitting that he will prioritise team success over any personal ambitions.

“I guess it will be my call, but we’ll put the best team forward,” Ainslie explained. “If that’s me, fine, but if it’s not I’ve absolutely no problem in stepping away. I’m pretty harsh on myself but won’t make that decision alone.”