Ben Ainslie skippers Great Britain to first America’s Cup place in 60 years

Great Britain secured a place in the America’s Cup for the first time in 60 years as four-time Olympic champion Ben Ainslie skippered Ineos Britannia to victory over Italy.

Heading into Friday with a 6-4 lead in the first-to-seven Louis Vuitton Cup series, Ineos Britannia needed to win just one of the two scheduled races off the Barcelona coast to be anointed official challengers to Emirates Team New Zealand.

Ineos Britannia built on a fast start to open up a 150-metre lead over Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli boat after the first leg of eight.

The Italians fought back over the fifth leg, closing to within 30 metres, but Ineos Britannia swiftly re-established their advantage to speed clear and finish as comfortable winners by 300m.

It was success at the third attempt for Ainslie’s crew and ends a wait stretching back to 1964, as Ineos Britannia go on to face New Zealand in the final over another best-of-seven series from October 12 to 21.

In 1964, a team led by Peter Scott overcame a second British yacht, Kurrewa, to attain challenger status, but were then routed 4-0 by America’s dominant New York Yacht Club.

open image in gallery Sir Ben Ainslie has led the British boat into the historic challenge ( PA Wire )

Britain celebrated its first and only America’s Cup win in the inaugural regatta in 1851, when the Royal Yacht Squadron won a fleet race around the Isle of Wight.

While Britain duly provided the challenger for 16 of the 18 subsequent races between 1870 and 1964, the crews were unsuccessful on each occasion.

The New York Yacht Club reeled off a series of 25 straight wins until the Americans were finally deposed by Australia in Fremantle in 1987.

