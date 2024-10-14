Ben Ainslie caught calling commentator a ‘f****** w*****’ at America’s Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ben Ainslie unleashed a few swear words aimed at New Zealand commentator Stephen McIver, with the Briton’s team trailing 3-0 in the 37th America’s Cup.

After the conclusion of Ainslie’s post-race interview, the sailor was overheard calling McIver a “f****** w*****” off camera.

It was not clear what exactly prompted the outburst from Ainslie, but there has been some heated competition in the first-to-seven series.

McIvor was nearing the end of his interview with Ainslie when he asked him: “Still believe that you’re as close [to New Zealand] when it comes to performance? Because I get that feeling coming off your boat.”

Regardless of whether there was any slight intended, Ainslie appeared genuinely to feel that McIvor was questioning either his boat, or his crew’s belief.

“Maybe that’s the Kiwi commentator in you, mate” he replied. Then, as he got up, with his microphone still live, he was heard to mutter off camera: “F****** w*****.”

When asked if he knew the microphone was still on, Ainslie admitted it was: “Possible”,

“I just thought it was a bit of a stupid comment from the Kiwi commentator,” Ainslie added. “But I think it’s good for our team, you know? It’s good motivation.”

Before racing was abandoned on Sunday, New Zealand has extended their lead to 3-0 over Great Britain, with the Ineos Britannia team penalised in the third race of the series for failing to keep clear of Emirates Team New Zealand in the pre-start.

Ainslie’s team’s penalty meant they fell 75m behind New Zealand and gave the defending champions a significant early advantage.

The current America’s Cup is the first one with Britain competing since 1964, and the nation have never won in the 173 years of the competition.

New Zealand need a further four points to win a third successive title.