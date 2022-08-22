Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.

Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.

The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to earn four stripes on each belt before progressing to the next rank.

Competing with fellow blue belts in his weight class at the weekend, 44-year-old Hardy won gold at a regional competition, triumphing in both the gi and no-gi categories. A gi is the traditional piece of clothing worn by jiu-jitsu practitioners.

A video on Jiu Jitsu World’s YouTube channel showed Hardy competing at the competition in question and submitting one of his opponents – in the gi category – with an armbar.