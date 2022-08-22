Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tom Hardy wins gold at jiu-jitsu competition as submission win is caught on camera

The Briton is a known practitioner of the martial art

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 22 August 2022 10:29
Comments
<p>Tom Hardy at the ‘Venom’ premiere in 2018 </p>

Tom Hardy at the ‘Venom’ premiere in 2018

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.

Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.

The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to earn four stripes on each belt before progressing to the next rank.

Competing with fellow blue belts in his weight class at the weekend, 44-year-old Hardy won gold at a regional competition, triumphing in both the gi and no-gi categories. A gi is the traditional piece of clothing worn by jiu-jitsu practitioners.

A video on Jiu Jitsu World’s YouTube channel showed Hardy competing at the competition in question and submitting one of his opponents – in the gi category – with an armbar.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in