Usman Nurmagomedov to defend PFL title against Britain’s Alfie Davis
Nurmagomedov looks to build on two competitive victories over Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov’s next fight has been confirmed, as the PFL lightweight champion prepares to face Alfie Davis.
Nurmagomedov will put his title and his unbeaten record on the line against Davis, who challenges the Russian on 7 February.
The pair will square off in Dubai, where Nurmagomedov won two competitive fights with Northern Ireland’s Paul Hughes this year.
Nurmagomedov, 27, outpointed Hughes via majority decision in January and via unanimous decision in October, extending his professional record to 20-0 in the process.
However, each fight was closely fought, with many fans believing that Hughes, 28, had done enough to win the rematch.
In any case, it is now over to England’s Davis, who will bid to take the lightweight title from Nurmagomedov at the Coca-Cola Arena.
Davis, 33, will enter Dubai with a 20-5-1 professional record, having won his last three fights – all in 2025.
In August, Davis outpointed Gadzhi Rabadanov to build on a decision win over Brent Primus in June and a first-round stoppage of Clay Collard in April.
“Usman Nurmagomedov is an undefeated and dominant superstar who will mark his third appearance as the headliner in Dubai,” said PFL CEO John Martin, “but this time a fresh challenge awaits him in the opposite corner.
“Alfie Davis continually defies the odds, and will look to do it once more on the biggest stage.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments