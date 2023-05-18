Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former WWE champion Billy Graham has died at the age of 79.

The professional wrestler, famously known as the “Superstar”, died of undisclosed health issues on Wednesday (17 May).

Graham had reportedly been battling a number of health issues.

The news of his death was first made public by his fellow pro-wrestling protégé Ric Flair and later confirmed by Dave Meltzer, a reporter for the Wrestling Observer.

“The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us,” Flair wrote. “THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!”

“I am so sad. My entire life, and tons of others from Flair to Hogan to Jesse to tons you wouldn’t know and tons you would changed because of him. Valerie, I just wish you the best, you’re a saint and more people than you know are aware of it,” Meltzer said.

Earlier this week, Graham’s wife Valerie revealed he had been in the ICU for three weeks.

“Please urgent prayers are needed for my husband,” she wrote on Facebook. “The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

Many fans and people from the wrestling industry paid tribute to Graham on social media.

“Superstar Billy Graham had such a charisma and love for professional wrestling. He will be greatly missed,” wrote wrestling fan account Pro Wrestling Central, and shared a clip of the wrestler.

American promoter Paul Heyman wrote: “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!”

Radio host David LaGreca said: “RIP Superstar Billy Graham. One of the most influential wrestlers of all time.”

Graham gained recognition for his tenure as the WWWF Heavyweight Champion in 1977. He was a three-time world champion in major professional wrestling promotions.

He is most remembered for revolutionising the interview and physique aspects of the professional wrestling industry, and for his charismatic performance style.

Some of his wrestling protégés include Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner and Flair.