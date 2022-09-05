Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

CM Punk delivered an incredible rant by taking shots at his All Elite Wrestling bosses, Colt Cabana and Adam Page just moments after being crowned AEW World Champion.

Punk’s expletive-ridden speech after All Out, taking aim at ‘irresponsible’ executive vice-presidents for spreading ‘lies and bulls***’ to the media.

The rant came after Punk and Tony Khan were questioned over the situation with Colt Cabana in AEW.

“The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t f***ing manage Target, and they spread lies and bulls**t and put into a medium that I got somebody fired when I have f**k all to do with him,” Punk said in a media scrum.

“Want nothing to do with him. Do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, where he sleeps. The fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f***ing embarrassing. If y’all at at fault, f**k you. If you’re not, I apologise.

“What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f***ing dumb f**k like ‘Hangman’ Adam Page to go out on national television and f***ing go into business for himself, for what? What did I do? I didn’t do a god damn thing.”

Punk has issues with Page after his history with Colt Cabana on screen was discussed publicly, while there has also been speculation over his role in his former friend, whose real name is Scott Colton, being taken off air in AEW. The pair’s relationship quickly deteriorated soon after as the wrestlers moved on from spells with the WWE.

Punk added: “Why I’m a grown-ass adult man and I decide to be friends with somebody is nobody else’s f***ing business but my friends, if I fall backwards, will catch me. Scott Colton, I felt, never would have.

“My problem was, I wanted to bring a guy with me to the top that didn’t want to see me at the top. You call it jealousy, you call it envy, whatever the f**k it is. My relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all of his bills.

“I have every receipt. I have every invoice, I have every email. I have an email where he says, ‘I agree to go out separate ways, I will get my own lawyer, you do not have to pay anymore.’ That’s an email that I have. It’s 2022, I haven’t been friends with this guy since at least 2014, late 2013.”