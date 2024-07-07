Support truly

US wrestling superstar and actor John Cena has announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025.

The wrestler announced his decision at the Money In The Bank event in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday. “Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” he told the crowd.

He said his last appearances will be at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, in 2025.

“John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition, stating that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will be his last,” World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), wrote on X on Saturday.

The 47-year-old said he had been doing WWE for over two decades and thanked the fans. He said his career has brought him “incredible prosperity” and “tremendous hardship”.

“And in that time I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we’ve got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt. And I’ve also seen tremendous hardship.

“I wanna say thank you, thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built.”

The star’s announcement was met by a cheering crowd who went on to chant, “Thank you Cena”.

He asked “WWE superstars” to “hurry up and come get some... because the last time is now”.

Cena, 47, is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. In his two decade-long career, he has become 16-time world champion.

He started wrestling in 199 and signed to WWE in 2001, when it was known as WWF. In 2018 he started performing part-time.

He has also starred in several Hollywood films, including the 2015 comedy Trainwreck, written by and starring comedian Amy Schumer, 2021 film The Suicide Squad, based on the DC Comics team, alongside Margot Robbie and most recently Matthew Vaughn’s spy action comedy Argylle.

Cena confirmed he will be part of WWE Raw’s move to Netflix next year.