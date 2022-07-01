Logan Paul signs multi-year WWE deal
The YouTube star appeared at this year’s WrestleMania and impressed with his athleticism
YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.
Paul, 27, has boxed both as an amateur and professional – like his younger brother Logan.
The American fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur contest in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional bout in 2019.
Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, in April. He impressed with his athleticism in a tag-team match in which he partnered The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and the WWE legend’s son Dominik.
Now Paul has signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment company.
The 27-year-old is expected to next feature at SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.
