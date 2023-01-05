WWE brings Money In The Bank event to London in July

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WWE has announced it will be bringing its popular, chaotic Money In The Bank event to London’s O2 Arena this July.

The show will be WWE’s first pay-per-view event in London in two decades.

Money In The Bank is best known for the matches that give the event its name – multiple wrestlers grappling in a Money In The Bank ladder match to claim a guaranteed championship match at any time of their choosing in the following year.

This July’s event comes off the back of a historic and hugely successful return to British stadium shows for WWE last year, with Clash At The Castle taking place in Cardiff in September. Over 60,000 fans were on hand at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital for what was the first stadium outing on these shores for some 30 years.

That event, headlined by Drew McIntyre’s challenge of Roman Reigns and the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa, ended a lengthy wait for fans who had last seen an event of that magnitude in 1992 when The British Bulldog and Bret Hart main-evented at Wembley Stadium for SummerSlam.

Clash At The Castle was a triumph for WWE, too. The event broke numerous records at the time, including becoming the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event.

Now, the 20,000-seater venue will play host to one of the most popular events in WWE’s annual calendar as Money In The Bank hops across the pond. The show takes place on 1 July 2023 and will mark the first time WWE has staged this Premium Live Event outside the US in its 13-year history as a standalone spectacle.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on 1 July,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

Roman Reigns won the main event of WWE’s last major UK event, in Cardiff in September (WWE)

Money In The Bank’s 2022 instalment saw Austin Theory standing tall as the winner of the men’s briefcase, though he later failed in his attempt to down United States Champion Seth Rollins.

Liv Morgan fared better after her Money In The Bank win, ‘cashing in’ on Ronda Rousey later the same night to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE has confirmed that ticket details for Money In The Bank in London will be available ‘in the coming weeks’ but that fans can register their interest in attending via a pre-sale link here.

Priority Passes for the show are available via this link now and offer fans premium seating, pre-show hospitality and more.