Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The former WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died at the age of 30, her family has announced, saying they were in “shock” at her passing.

Lee’s mother Terri announced her death on Thursday in a post on her Facebook page, but did not provide any details on the cause of death.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.”

Lee won the sixth season of WWE’s reality show competition “Tough Enough” in August 2015.

Just a day before her mother announced her death, Lee posted a photo of herself in gym clothes on her Instagram and wrote: “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row.” She added that “first ever sinus infection kicked my butt”.

The mother of the WWE star said that the family was in “shock”. She said: “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children.”

For the last five years, Lee continued her wrestling training in Orlando, Florida. She was married to former WWE superstar Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston) – they married in December 2017 – and they have three children, including a baby boy born in August last year.

Her fans and followers are also mourning her death. One social media commentator wrote: “This came as a complete shock. Rest Easy Sara!” Another said: “Rest In Peace Beautiful, taken from us way too soon.”

“Gone too soon. We will miss you,” said another follower on Instagram.

Others offered their condolences to the family. One wrote on Twitter: “This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with.”

Another wrote: “No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly.”