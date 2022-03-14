Wrestling legend Scott Hall will reportedly have his life support “discontinued” after suffering three heart attacks while in hospital.

Hall, 63, underwent hip replacement surgery last week, but a blood clot caused complications.

The former World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) and WCW wrestler is now on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

His former New World Order (nWo) colleague, tag team partner and close friend Kevin Nash suggested on Monday morning that Hall’s life support would be switched off when his family arrived in Georgia.

“Scott’s on life support,” Nash confirmed on Instagram. “Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f****** sad.

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

As “Razor Ramon”, Hall crafted a persona widely regarded as one of the great villainous characters of all time.

He and Nash stunned the wrestling world when departing the then WWF for rivals WCW in 1996 as “The Outsiders”, escalating the “Monday Night Wars” that defined the culturally prominent “Attitude Era”.

Hulk Hogan aligned with the duo at WCW’s Bash at the Beach, forming the nWo.

Hall briefly returned to WWE in 2002 before stints in TNA and other independent promotions.

He is a two-time inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame, first as a solo performer in 2014 and then as part of the nWo in 2020.

The Maryland-born Hall struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, which were incorporated into a controversial storyline in WCW.

A number of friends and colleagues from the wrestling world have sent their support, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who tweeted: “Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

“Stay strong! We need the ‘bad guy’ back in the game.”