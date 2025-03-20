The Rock’s WrestleMania plans up in the air: ‘More to it than meets the eye’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson was a prominent part of WrestleMania in Philadelphia last year, appearing across both nights in WWE’s biggest spectacle.

He has been a part of the build-up once again this year – getting involved in the hype behind Cody Rhodes vs John Cena.

Cena ‘turned heel’ (became a bad guy) this month by joining forces with The Rock, but the biggest question remains: whether The Rock himself will be involved in WrestleMania weekend itself in Vegas in April.

That remains up in the air, and there are still six weeks until the spectacle but a new episode of Wrestling Observer Radio suggests that ‘something is going on’.

In a conversation between the two hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, they discussed how Cena’s latest promo barely mentioned The Rock himself, despite the latter being heavily involved in Cena’s heel turn.

“There’s more to it than meets the eye, apparently,” said Meltzer. “I’m sure he’s not dropped. But there’s something going on.”

The conversation then descended into a lot of vagueries like this from Meltzer: “I don’t know what more that’s going on. I was actually just told it’s what you think… I think they thought that I knew, which I didn’t.”

John Cena addressed fans for the first time since going bad, but without mentioning new ally The Rock ( WWE/Netflix )

So has, something changed? It sounds like yes but no one knows what, and the WWE are not going to be telling anyone, or it’s possibly just all tactics to drum up excitement and confusion as part of the build-up.

WrestleMania 41 will stream live on Netflix in the UK and most territories worldwide, as part of subscribers’ existing plans (at no additional cost, in other words). In the US, however, the event will air live on Peacock pay-per-view.