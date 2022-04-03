WrestleMania 38 takes centre stage in late-night viewing across the weekend, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Logan Paul and The Miz beat Rey Mysterio and brother Dominik on the opening night of action, with Stone Cold Steve Austin also beating Kevin Owens in thrilling style.

WWE icon Charlotte Flair also engineered victory against Ronda Rousey in a headline-grabbing act, while Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair claimed the Raw Women’s title.

Sunday night will see the Raw Tag Team and Women’s Tag Team titles up for grabs, as well as the Winner Takes All unification match featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second night of match-ups.

When is WrestleMania 38?

The first night of action was Saturday 2 April, with the second night getting underway very late the following evening - that’s a 1am BST start for UK viewers, so effectively early hours Monday.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport Box Office is showing the two-night event on a PPV basis. Streaming is available through the WWE Network for subscribers.

What is the match card for night 2?

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi; Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler– for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn - Anything Goes Match

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits – for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Edge vs AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns (c) – for the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Selected Odds

Wrestlemania 38 Champion: Roman Reigns 4/11, Brock Lesnar 2/1

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks and Naomi 5/6, Queen Zelina and Carmella 4/1, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan 2/1, Shayna Baszler and Natalya 14/1