Did this WWE commentator just spoil the ending of a huge WrestleMania 41 match?
Pat McAfee has got fans worried he just dropped a huge spoiler for WrestleMania in Vegas later this month
With WrestleMania 41 just over a week away in Las Vegas, has one commentator let a huge cat out the bag?
Pat McAfee, who has been making a name for himself as a newer voice for the WWE as the wrestling promotion enters its streaming era. But has the former professional footballer just dropped a clanger?
Speaking at his own Big Night Aht event, Pat McAfee said to wrestler Jey Uso, “Next weekend, you will become the World Heavyweight Champion of the WWE when you beat Gunther at Wrestlemania.”
Unsurprisingly, fans picked up on this immediately and the comment was met with almost instant backlash, as people wondered whether he leaked the ending of a huge match set for Vegas next weekend (April 19-20).
Alternatively this could all be a smoke screen and misdirection, just to drum up hype for WWE’s biggest night on the calendar – either way it’s got people talking once again. It is worth noting that McAfee ‘in character’ has supported Uso, backing the underdog to overcome Gunther.
Alongside Uso vs Gunther, other confirmed bouts include CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins, Logan Paul vs AJ Styles and of course Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs John Cena.
Elsewhere, rumours continue to swirl that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will also appear, as his storyline with Cena – who recently turned heel – continues to rumble on.
