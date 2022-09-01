Jump to content
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016

Oliver Browning
Thursday 01 September 2022 19:29
<p>Drew McIntyre and Stu Bennett during their early days in WWE FCW</p>

Drew McIntyre and Stu Bennett during their early days in WWE FCW

(WWE)

Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future.

The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992.

Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE).

Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and how he outshone Bennett on a daily basis.

“I don’t think I would have got on the path I’d got on, or had the opportunities I had without FCW. All the trainers there helped me find myself to a degree during my first run,” the Scottish star said of his time in WWE’s developmental territory.

“Obviously, Wade Barrett was there and he was always wildly jealous of my talent and good looks. He’s always been second best. I went on to become the first British champion, something he hoped to do.”

McIntyre even offered a challenge to Bennett, who has been working as an NXT announcer since 2020.

“He’s just re-signed with the company. So Stu, if you want to get back in, I’ve heard you talk about it. Come back in with ol’ Drew and I’ll smash you. Maybe start with someone else first, get some victories under your belt and then I’ll embarrass you in front of the world.”

McIntyre went on to tease the match happening at a future UK-based event.

“There’s a nice main event, if I crushed him Brock [Lesnar] style. That would be a dream come true for me.”

Drew McIntyre spoke to The Independent ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK’s first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd September. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash.

