Drew McIntyre has described his main event match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle as a “dream come true” and has vowed to defend the titles “every 30 days” if he wins them in Cardiff.

The two stars clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night (3 September) with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

It is the first major stadium show WWE has produced in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and McIntyre has described the opportunity as something he has waited his whole life for.

“It’s beyond a dream come true. As a child, I dreamt about main eventing WrestleMania and winning the championship - which I was lucky enough to do,” the Scottish star told The Independent.

“I didn’t even dream of this situation because we didn’t have regular stadium shows. This is an event I’ve wanted for a long time - I would have been happy to be on the show.

“The fact I’m fighting for the title against Roman Reigns - on the run he’s on right now - on home soil, words can’t do it justice.”

McIntyre added that he is the only person who has a chance of beating Reigns - who concurrently holds both the WWE Championship and the Universal title.

“Roman is perhaps my greatest rival since I returned to WWE. He’s always had my number, he’s on the run of a lifetime right now. If I don’t beat him, I just don’t know who will,” he explained.

“[But] the winds of change are blowing through WWE right now, it all starts and the top and rolls downhill.

“How are the titles going to be represented? I believe they should be represented on all shows, be defended at least every thirty days and I’m going to make that happen.”