Drew McIntyre has revealed he would like to make a return to NXT one day and has urged WWE to bring back the European Championship after the announcement of NXT Europe.

The Scottish star, who faces Roman Reigns in the main event of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on Saturday (3 September), had a stint with the developmental brand after making his return to the company in 2017.

Speaking to The Independent, McIntyre explained that he used to “harass” Triple H about making a return, however nothing ever came of his pleas.

“I’ve been so busy travelling recently, but I’ve been reading the reports about how many people are popping up in NXT from RAW and SmackDown,” he said.

“If they give me the opportunity [I’d like to return]. I used to harass Triple H all the time - I asked constantly - about coming to NXT UK and saying goodbye properly and NXT too.

“NXT Europe is on the horizon and they need some big moments. Hopefully, McIntyre is part of it.”

Following the news that NXT UK is being rebranded to cover the continent, McIntyre made another request to WWE, asking the company to bring back the famous European Championship.

“I want it back just so I can win it. It’s part of my master plan. Get all the titles I dreamt about as a kid,” he said.

“Let’s bring back that European title. Wherever it is, I’ll go find it, I’ll go win it. I know exactly who’s got it. [WWE archivist] Ben Brown. I’ll hunt him down and beat him for it.”