George North has surgery on cheekbone injury but will be fit for Six Nations

Wales star was hurt during Champions Cup game against Leicester

Andrew Baldock
Thursday 15 December 2022 15:03
Comments
George North in action for Wales (Joe Giddens/PA).
(PA Wire)

Wales centre George North has undergone surgery after suffering a cheekbone injury.

North was hurt during Ospreys’ Heineken Champions Cup defeat against Leicester last weekend, going off at half-time.

But Ospreys boss Toby Booth has delivered an encouraging fitness bulletin, claiming that North “will be good within a two to three-week period”.

And that will also encourage Warren Gatland, whose opening game of his second stint as Wales head coach is a Six Nations clash against Ireland on February 4.

North, who has won 109 caps and started all four of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series Tests last month, is set to be an integral part of Gatland’s plans.

Booth said that North had an operation on Wednesday, adding: “It a cheekbone and he’s okay. All has gone well.

“He will be good within a two to three-week period. Any facial injury is always a worry, but he is all good.

“I have seen him this week and he has got a nice shiny black eye.

“Outside of that, he’s quite buoyant, so that probably speaks volumes about how he feels.”

North will miss Ospreys’ Champions Cup appointment with Montpellier on Saturday, and also looks set to sit out United Rugby Championship festive derbies against the Scarlets and Cardiff.

