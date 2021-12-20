Geraint Thomas signs new two-year contract with INEOS Grenadiers

British cyclist Geraint Thomas has signed a new two-year contract to remain with INEOS Grenadiers.

The 2018 Tour de France winner has been with the team since its inception in 2010.

“I’m still super motivated to work hard and train hard,” the 35-year-old said in a statement. “That’s what I love doing.

“I still really enjoy riding my bike, pushing myself. When you can see the finish line of your professional sporting career, you want to make the most of it every day and make it all count.”

Welshman Thomas endured some tough times in 2021, suffering crashes at the Tour de France and in the road race at the Tokyo Olympics.

He has spent the past fortnight at his team’s 2022 pre-season camp in Mallorca preparing for his 16th season as a professional.

Geraint Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

INEOS Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Eliingworth said: “He is hungry for more success at the highest level.

“Next season is going to be a real fight. The competition is stronger than ever.

“We are going all in as a team and G is going to be a big part of that for us.”