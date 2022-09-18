Jump to content

Gerwyn Price beats Dirk van Duijvenbode in deciding leg to win World Series

The Welshman edged out the home favourite in Amsterdam.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 18 September 2022 22:57
Gerwyn Price became a two-time champion at the World Series of Darts Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price became a two-time champion at the World Series of Darts Finals (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

Gerwyn Price held his nerve in a last-leg decider against Dirk van Duijvenbode to win the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

Price nudged 4-2 ahead after the first break of throw in Sunday’s final but the world number one then lost three legs in a row to his Dutch opponent, to the delight of a partisan crowd.

Three ton-plus finishes in the space of four legs lifted Price into a 9-8 lead although Van Duijvenbode hit back with an 11-dart leg before moving 10-9 ahead and on the brink of his first major win.

But Price, the 2020 champion, levelled matters and then claimed victory with a 14-dart leg, taking out 90 to seal an 11-10 victory as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece.

Price, who defeated Joe Cullen 10-8 in the quarter-final and James Wade 11-9 in the semis earlier in the day, said on www.pdc.tv: “I’m thrilled to get over the line.

“Dirk played fantastic but I think I played a little bit better. I made it really difficult for myself. There were two or three legs where I missed doubles, I probably could have been 7-3 up.

“I knew from there on in it was going to be a tough battle. But I dug in there right until the end. I gave myself a chance in the last-leg decider and scraped over the line.

“I’ve got a little bit more composure and experience than Dirk had in that leg and that’s all that counted.”

