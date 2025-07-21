Gerwyn Price involved in heated exchange with Daryl Gurney at World Matchplay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gerwyn Price was involved in a heated exchange with opponent Daryl Gurney after the Welshman sealed a 10-7 win in their World Matchplay first round clash in Blackpool.

The pair shared a robust handshake after Price closed out the win on double 12 before Gurney appeared to take issue with his rival’s celebrations on stage.

Gurney had fallen 6-2 behind but gave himself hope by winning the ninth leg and celebrated by mimicking Price’s trademark fist-pumping.

The Northern Irishman moved within one dart of levelling the match at 8-8 before Price, the 2022 finalist, held his nerve to pull away and seal victory.

Gurney’s compatriot Josh Rock – with whom he won the World Cup of Darts last month – fared better as he blazed to a 10-5 win over 14th seed Ross Smith.

Rock reeled off the first five legs without giving his opponent sight of a double, and the 24-year-old finished off with a 104 average to gain revenge for last year’s first round loss to the same player.

Rock will next face Michael van Gerwen, who was far from his best as he completed a gruelling 10-6 win over his veteran Dutch rival Raymond van Barneveld.

Van Gerwen, a three-time winner, capitalised on a series of missed chances by his opponent and conceded he took little satisfaction from his performance.

“I made it so difficult for myself and when you make it difficult it’s a hard game,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

“From the position I’m coming from, I didn’t play a lot of tournaments, and that makes it hard. We all know I’m a winner, I hate losing, and I think it’s the start of something nice.”

In the opening match of the third day of the tournament, sixth seed Chris Dobey pulled away to complete a 10-5 win over Germany’s Ricardo Pietreczko.