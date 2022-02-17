Gerwyn Price adds another sport to his armoury as he prepares for boxing debut

Price has played both rugby codes and darts professionally.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 17 February 2022 10:24
Former world darts champion Gerwyn Price has announced his first boxing bout (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former world darts champion Gerwyn Price is set to make his boxing debut later this year.

Price, who played professional rugby union and league before turning his attention to the oche, has announced he will have his first bout on April 9 in his native Wales.

The 36-year-old revealed on his Instagram story that he will take on Rhys ‘Cool Fly & Flashy’ Evans at the Valley Tavern in Fleur De Lys.

Gerwyn Price will swap darts for boxing gloves after announcing his first bout in April (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Price admitted he will need to lose weight for the fight, writing in his post: “Need to drop 10kg for this.”

Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship in 2021, beating Scotland’s Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final at Alexandra Palace to claim the first prize of £500,000.

He reached the quarter-finals in the defence of his title and hit a nine-dart finish against Michael Smith, but went on to lose the match 5-4.

