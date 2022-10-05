Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler

The former world champion dropped only one leg in an impressive display.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 05 October 2022 01:13
Gerwyn Price cruised into the second round at the World Grand Prix in Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price cruised into the second round at the World Grand Prix in Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

Gerwyn Price launched his bid for the World Grand Prix title in Leicester by sweeping aside Germany’s Martin Schindler 2-0 in the first round.

Former world champion Price dropped only one leg in an impressive display, which included a 101 finish on his way to a 3-0 win in the second set after he had taken the first 3-1.

The Welshman averaged 86.9 and despite hitting only one maximum, he threw over 140 nine times and 100-plus on 10 occasions.

Nathan Aspinall, meanwhile, progressed to the second round after defeating Michael Smith 2-1.

Recommended

Smith rallied after losing the first set 3-1 to take the second 3-2 with the help of a 101 checkout, but Aspinall raced away with the decider, winning 3-0.

Two-time champion James Wade was edged out in a thrilling deciding set to lose 2-1 to debutant Martin Lukeman.

Londoner Lukeman raced to a 3-0 win in the opening set before being pegged back at 1-1 and Wade produced a superb 121 finish to level it up at 2-2 in the decider.

But Lukeman held his nerve to pull off the biggest shock of the tournament so far and the most significant win of his career.

Former champion Daryl Gurney began his bid for another World Grand Prix title with a 2-1 win against Rob Cross.

Joe Cullen upset Australia’s World Cup winner Damon Heta 2-1 after being white-washed in the second set and Dutchman Danny Noppert proved too strong for Germany’s Gabriel Clemens, dropping only two sets in his 2-0 victory.

Ross Smith came from a set down and produced an 11-dart finish in the decider on his way to clinching a 2-1 win against Andrew Gilding.

Latvian World Grand Prix debutant Madars Razma sealed his place in the second round after beating former quarter-finalist Ryan Searle 2-1.

Recommended

Razma took the first set 3-1 before squandering match dart on double 18 in the second, which Searle stole 3-2 to level the match.

But Razma recovered in the deciding set and wrapped up his win with a superb 108 finish.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in