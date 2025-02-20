Gerwyn Price beats Nathan Aspinall for Premier League Darts win in Dublin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gerwyn Price beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win night three of the Premier League in Dublin, after earlier seeing off world champion Luke Littler.

Welshman Price – sporting an Ireland green shirt to help get the fans onside – had backed up his quarter-final win over Littler with another pristine display against world number one Luke Humphries, coming from behind to win 6-3 and book his place in the final.

Aspinall had battled his way to a 6-3 win over Michael Van Gerwen in the semi-finals after earlier seeing off Rob Cross for a first match win in this year’s event.

Price, though, maintained his solid scoring and fine finishing to take a crucial break in the seventh leg of the final before pinning 18 to move one away.

With Aspinall left on 187, Price whittled down to a match dart at double top, which he then landed on his next throw to cap a polished display with another game average of more than 100.

“It was a great night for me,” Price said on PDC.tv after a first nightly win in the Premier League since April 2023.

“I am not sure why it is, but Luke Littler seems to bring the best out of me, so that was a great game to come through.

“Then to beat the world champion was big for me. I felt like the crowd got me through that game. It was like I was playing in Cardiff again.

“I started a little bit slowly against Nathan. I missed a couple of opportunities, but I found my feet and I’m really glad to get a vital five points.

“I felt like I was playing well last year, but I was missing chances and getting punished. This year I am taking my chances, I’m playing really well and the results are coming.”

Price had earlier continued his good form against Littler, closing out a 6-4 win over the reigning Premier League champion in the quarter-finals.

Welshman Price delighted the Dublin crowd as he landed five 180s with a match average of just over 102 to fend off any hopes of a comeback from Littler, who took last week’s overall nightly win.

While there was not a repeat of the level of disruption there had been in Glasgow – where referee Kirk Bevin had taken to the microphone to call for a stop to the whistling and jeering from hecklers – there was still some tension in the 3Arena.

Littler – who is set to lead the teams out at his local rugby league club Warrington Wolves against Catalans Dragons on Friday night – turned to face fans after finishing off a 109 checkout to reduce the deficit back to 4-2, gesturing for them to calm down.

The 18-year-old, though, could not produce the same comeback like he did in Scotland when 5-1 down against Rob Cross as ‘The Iceman’ Price, world champion in 2021, closed out a fifth straight win over Littler, who threw his darts to the floor in frustration when walking off the stage.

In the opening match of the evening, Humphries beat Stephen Bunting 6-3, leaving ‘The Bullet’ still to register his first win in this year’s event.

Aspinall, though, got off the mark with a 6-3 win over Cross, while Van Gerwen – who later went out at the semi-final stage for the third straight week – had wrapped up a 6-4 victory over Chris Dobey with a bullseye finish.

Humphries, who won the opening night in Belfast, is top of the table with 10 points, while Price moves up to second on seven, with Littler in fourth on five points, one behind Dutchman Van Gerwen.

The Premier League continues with week four in Exeter.