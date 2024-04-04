Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gerwyn Price fires nine-dart finish on his way to the final in Manchester

The Welshman threw three sets of perfect darts as he beat Michael Smith 6-2 in the semi-final.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 04 April 2024 22:17
Gerwyn Price threw a nine-dart finish in the Premier League in Manchester (Taylor Lanning/PDC/PA)
Gerwyn Price threw a nine-dart finish in the Premier League in Manchester (Taylor Lanning/PDC/PA)

Gerwyn Price fired a nine-dart finish on his way to the final at Premier League night 10 in Manchester.

The Welshman threw three sets of perfect darts as he beat Michael Smith 6-2 in the semi-final.

He threw successive 180s and then went treble 19, treble 20 before finishing on the double 12.

It was his third perfect finish in the Premier League after throwing two on one night in Belfast in 2022.

Home hero Luke Littler was waiting for him in the final.

The 17-year-old dispatched Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall as he aims to make it back-to-back nightly wins following his maiden success in Belfast last week.

