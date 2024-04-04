Gerwyn Price fires nine-dart finish on his way to the final in Manchester

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gerwyn Price fired a nine-dart finish on his way to the final at Premier League night 10 in Manchester.

The Welshman threw three sets of perfect darts as he beat Michael Smith 6-2 in the semi-final.

He threw successive 180s and then went treble 19, treble 20 before finishing on the double 12.

It was his third perfect finish in the Premier League after throwing two on one night in Belfast in 2022.

Home hero Luke Littler was waiting for him in the final.

The 17-year-old dispatched Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall as he aims to make it back-to-back nightly wins following his maiden success in Belfast last week.