Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I’m lost for words’: GB’s Giarnni Regini-Moran wins historic world floor gold

The 24-year-old beat newly crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 15:45
Great Britain’s Giarnni Regini-Moran celebrates with his gold medal (Peter Byrne/PA).
Great Britain’s Giarnni Regini-Moran celebrates with his gold medal (Peter Byrne/PA).
(PA Wire)

Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor to the gold by just 0.033.

Hashimoto’s compatriot, Ryosuke Doi, rounded out the podium.

“I’m lost for words,” said Regini-Moran. “I was up in the second half, I just took it routine by routine. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the routines the other guys were doing, and obviously you could hear the crowd when people fell.

“In my head I was just thinking, ‘Do your routine, land on your feet’. I was capable of a mid-14 score. I thought, ‘If I land on my feet, I’ll get that score’, and that’s what I did.  

Recommended

“I honestly can’t explain how I feel just now. I don’t really believe it’s happened, but obviously it has. Maybe it will sink in soon, I don’t know. I’m lost for words.”

Regini-Moran’s medal was Britain’s fourth of the event at Liverpool’s M&S Bank arena and their first gold.

Both the women and men booked berths at the Paris 2024 Olympics with silver and bronze medals in their respective team finals, while Jessica Gadirova also made history with the country’s first ever women’s all-around world medal after winning bronze.

Regini-Moran has a chance at another medal in the parallel bars final on Sunday, and said he is trying to keep a cool head before that event.

“I’m just going to chill out,” he added. “P-bars for me was a bonus. I always came here with a vision of trying to make that floor final, and obviously I’ve got the gold medal now, so that’s pretty cool.

“It’s just about having some fun really. I’m not expecting anything to happen. I qualified in eighth. I’m just privileged to be in that final.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in