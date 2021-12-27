First URC instalment of Glasgow against Edinburgh postponed due to coronavirus

Game was due to be played on Monday night.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 27 December 2021 13:43
The 1872 Cup clash has been postponed (PA)
The 1872 Cup clash has been postponed (PA)
(PA Archive)

The first round of Glasgow and Edinburgh’s festive double-header has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the Warriors team.

The teams were due to meet in the United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup at Scotstoun on Monday evening.

A URC statement revealed that a “number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the club”.

The statement added: “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Glasgow Warriors and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”

Recommended

Edinburgh had listed 17 players on Sunday who were unavailable through injury or Covid issues after naming a team which showed seven changes.

Warriors made only one change to the team that beat Exeter with 11 players unavailable, however that situation has changed overnight.

The teams are also due to meet in the Scottish capital on Sunday.

Warriors added in a statement: “We will continue dialogue with the league and Public Health Scotland in the coming weeks.

“The club thanks its supporters for their continued patience at this time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in