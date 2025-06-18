Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Presenter Gethin Jones named Wales’ chef de mission for Commonwealth Games

Jones also worked as an attache for the Welsh team at the Gold Coast Games in 2018.

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:12 BST
Gethin Jones will be the chef de mission for the Wales team at next summer’s Commonwealth Games (PA)
Television presenter Gethin Jones will be the figurehead of Wales’ team for next summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The former Blue Peter presenter will be the team’s chef de mission for the Games in Glasgow, which will be held between July 23 and August 2 next year.

Gareth Davies, the chair of Commonwealth Games Wales, said: “The chef de mission role is integral to shaping the team’s culture and values, both internally among athletes and support staff, and externally to the wider public.

“We are really pleased that Gethin wanted to apply for this position, and it’s a testament to his commitment and passion for the role how professional and knowledgeable he is.

“We look forward to working with him as we go into the final 400 days before the Games begin.”

Jones worked as an attache for the Wales team at the Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

