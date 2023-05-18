Jump to content

Domingo Miotti given the nod to start at 10 for Glasgow in showdown with Toulon

The teams meet in Friday’s EPCR Challenge Cup final in Dublin.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 May 2023 12:41
Glasgow Warriors’ Domingo Miotti with the ball during the EPCR Challenge Cup match at The Recreation Ground, Bath. Picture date: Saturday December 10, 2022.
Glasgow Warriors’ Domingo Miotti with the ball during the EPCR Challenge Cup match at The Recreation Ground, Bath. Picture date: Saturday December 10, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Domingo Miotti has won the race to start for Glasgow in the number 10 jersey in Friday’s EPCR Challenge Cup final against Toulon.

The 26-year-old Argentina international will make his ninth start for Warriors in Dublin as the replacement for the suspended Tom Jordan.

Stafford McDowall stepped back to deputise for Jordan following his red card in the BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final defeat by Munster but the centre has had to make do with a place on the bench at the Aviva Stadium.

Miotti has been preferred to kicking specialist Duncan Weir in the vacant stand-off position.

Hooker Fraser Brown has been handed a start days after signing a new one-year contract, with Johnny Matthews dropping to the bench.

JP du Preez replaces Richie Gray in the second row, Sione Vailanu is in for Rory Darge in the back row while centre Huw Jones is also back in the starting line-up.

Head coach Franco Smith said: “This week’s training has been highly competitive, with every player putting their hand up for selection and pushing each other forward.”

