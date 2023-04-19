Billy Twelvetrees to leave Gloucester at the end of the season

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England centre Billy Twelvetrees will leave Gloucester at the end of this season after 11 years with the Gallagher Premiership club.

Gloucester said that 34-year-old Twelvetrees is to embark on a new challenge.

He has made more than 270 appearances for Gloucester since joining them from Leicester. He also won 22 Test caps.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: “Billy is such a quality individual, as a bloke and as a rugby player. I have known him a long time and I’ve got all the time in the world for him.

“There is no doubt that he will be considered a club legend for his contribution to this club and this city over the last decade.

“We’ve obviously got a couple of games to go yet, but when the time comes, Billy leaves with our blessing and support for his next journey.”