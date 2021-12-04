Steph Curry stars as Golden State Warriors end Phoenix Suns’ winning run

The Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns’ franchise-record 18-match winning streak with a 118-96 victory at Chase Center.

Steph Curry led the charge with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Warriors to make up for an underwhelming performance against the same opponents when he went four for 21 from the field.

Curry also sunk six more three-pointers, leaving him just 28 short of passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen at the top of the all-time three-point list.

Starting swingman Andrew Wiggins weighed in with 19 points, while the Warriors were assisted with 51 points from the bench.

LeBron James returned from the NBA’s health and safety protocols but he could not inspire the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Luke Kennard scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, including two crucial three-pointers late on to give the Clippers a 119-115 win.

Darius Garland had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-101 rout of the Washington Wizards.

Jarrett Allen had 28 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double for the Cavaliers.

Deni Avdija led Washington with 16 points.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 137-130 win over Boston Celtics.

Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points to help guide the New Orleans Pelicans to a 107-91 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pelicans missed their first eight shots but recovered and outscored Dallas 63-43 after half-time for their fourth win in six games following a 3-16 start.

Joel Embiid scored 28 points, including a jumper with 42 seconds remaining to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 98-96 comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Durant scored 30 points as the Brooklyn Nets edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105.

Durant scored the winning jumper with 11 seconds remaining and Patty Mills added 23 points for the Nets, who won for the fifth time in six games.

James Harden finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Eric Gordon scored 24 points and his jump shot with just 1.6 seconds left lifted the Houston Rockets to their fifth consecutive win, a 118-116 triumph over the Orlando Magic.

All-Star guard Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 26 points with six three-pointers as the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-104.