Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died at the age of 46.

The NBA club said the Serbian suffered a heart attack at a private team dinner.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” head coach Steve Kerr told the Warriors’ website.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy.

“We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Milojevic was in his third season on the Warriors’ coaching team and helped guide them to the 2022 NBA Championship. He had previously been a star player for Serbia and assistant coach to the national team.

Warriors posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević’s sudden passing.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

“We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.”