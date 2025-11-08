Aaron Rai takes one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Tommy Fleetwood is a shot behind his compatriot in the UAE
England's Aaron Rai heads into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a one-shot lead but will have two-time former champion Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard breathing down his neck.
Halfway co-leader Rai flew out of the traps on Saturday, turning in 31 thanks to five front-nine birdies.
He made two more after the turn to briefly hold a three-shot lead before a bogey on the 17th and closing birdies from Fleetwood and Hojgaard cut his advantage.
Rai's third-round 66 sees him go into Sunday's fourth round on 20 under par, one clear of nearest challengers Fleetwood and Hojgaard.
Andy Sullivan is in a tie for fifth on 17 under, two ahead of Irishman Shane Lowry and England's Jordan Smith, with Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Connor Syme and Marcus Armitage among those another shot further back.
Rai, the world No 30 who won the Wyndham Championship last year, said: "This is a huge event. This is one of the biggest events we have on the DP World Tour.
"To win this week, to have a chance going into the weekend, is great.
"Still a long way to go and a lot of really good players. Yeah, we'll give it our best and see how it comes."
Ryder Cup star Fleetwood made an eagle and three birdies in his flawless 67, while Hojgaard's 65 featured eight birdies and one bogey.
Fleetwood said: "I think it was a really good day of patience for me.
"There was a lot of good scores out there and you're playing with Aaron who played phenomenally well.
"He was unbelievable today in every department."
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments