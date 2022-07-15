Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Adam Scott sets sights on lifting the Claret Jug after Open fightback

The 2013 Masters champion blew a huge chance to win at Royal Lytham a decade ago.

Phil Casey
Friday 15 July 2022 14:35
Australia’s Adam Scott carded a superb 65 on day two of the 150th Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)
Australia’s Adam Scott carded a superb 65 on day two of the 150th Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

A decade on from a heartbreaking near-miss, Adam Scott has his sights set on belatedly lifting the Claret Jug after staging a brilliant fightback in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Scott was four over par after eight holes of his opening round but played the next 28 in 11 under to surge into contention for a second major following his victory in the 2013 Masters.

The play-off win over Angel Cabrera at Augusta National came nine months after Scott blew a four-shot lead in the final round of the Open at Royal Lytham, where he bogeyed the last four holes and lost by one to Ernie Els.

Australia’s Adam Scott reacts to missing his putt on the 18th during day four of the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

“You don’t need much extra motivation at an Open Championship,” said the former world number one, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Saturday.

Recommended

“But any time I think about letting one slip through my hands, it hurts.

“And it would be exciting if I shot a really great round tomorrow to tee off with a legitimate feeling (on Sunday) that I’m in contention, not only for the fact that I haven’t really been in that position for a major for a little while, but also for the fact that I’ve had one hand on this jug, I feel like, and I’d like to put two on.”

Australia’s Adam Scott tees off the 18th during day two of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Speaking about a 65 containing seven birdies and no bogeys, Scott said: “That’s what I needed, but as good as the 65 was today, I think getting back to even was huge yesterday.

“After six holes things weren’t feeling particularly good. So I’m really pleased with that.

“I did a lot of good stuff out there today, so hopefully more of that on the weekend.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in