‘It’s hard to fake confidence’: Adam Scott aiming to regain winning form at Australian PGA Championship

The 43-year-old has not won since 2020 but is in decent form ahead of the tournament at Royal Queensland

Ian Ransom
Wednesday 22 November 2023 12:39
Comments
Adam Scott played in a Pro-Am event in Brisbane as practice for the Australian PGA Championship

(Getty Images)

It has been nearly four years since Adam Scott tasted victory, leaving the former world No. 1 desperate to break the drought at this week’s Australian PGA Championship.

Scott has played solid golf since his last win at the Genesis Invitational in California in 2020, and finished tied for fifth at this month’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

However, the 43-year-old’s near-misses have generated frustration as well as encouragement.

“It’s nice to play well, (but) I obviously haven’t found it that easy to win over the last couple of years,” Australia’s first and only Masters winner told reporters on Wednesday.

“I played well in Bermuda but it’s not a win, and it’s hard to fake that confidence of closing out a tournament, and beating the entire field.”

Scott is among the headliners at Royal Queensland this week, just shaded by compatriot Cameron Smith, the defending champion and British Open winner, for pulling power.

He won the first of his two Australian PGA Championship trophies 10 years ago in his prime and the second in 2019.

Less than two months after winning the 2019 event, he broke a four-year victory drought on the U.S. PGA Tour by claiming the Genesis Invitational.

Naturally, Scott will hope his home event can be the circuit-breaker again.

“I feel like I’ve got all the game to win more. I’m healthy still and at 43 moving well. If I were to win this week or next week (at the Australian Open) it could be a springboard.”

Scott’s last victory was at the Genesis Invitational in California in 2020

(Getty Images)

Scott and Smith ended up on opposing sides of the golfing schism wrought by LIV Golf, the former being the president of the U.S. tour’s players’ advisory council and the latter a staunch member of the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

The rival circuits, along with the European DP World Tour, announced plans in June to merge and end the sport’s bitter divide.

The merger is supposed to be ratified by the end of the year but an ongoing U.S. Justice Department probe into anti-trust issues has raised concerns the deal may be delayed.

Scott said it was “really hard” to know if the merger would go through.

“There’s four or five other interested parties in investing in the PGA Tour like PIF,” he added, referring to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“So management have a lot of work to do to get some final deals on the table.”

