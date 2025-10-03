Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Bob MacIntyre tames wild conditions before play suspended at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Home favourite MacIntyre signed for a 66 to take a share of the lead as Storm Amy struck Scotland

Euan Parsons
Friday 03 October 2025 18:08 BST
Bob MacIntyre surged into a share of the lead before the second round was halted on Friday
Bob MacIntyre surged into a share of the lead before the second round was halted on Friday (Getty Images)

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre battled brutal conditions at Kingsbarns to grab a share of the clubhouse lead before the second round of the weather-affected Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was suspended.

When early starter Richard Sterne posted a bogey-free 67 on the Old Course at St Andrews to set the target at 12 under par just as the weather worsened, he looked unlikely to be caught as strong winds and heavy rain battered all three host courses across the afternoon.

But Ryder Cup star and local hero MacIntyre rose to the occasion, joining Sterne at the top by signing for a second straight 66 after making seven birdies and a solitary bogey in the worst of the weather.

Sterne's countryman Louis Oosthuizen was one shot behind the co-leaders after carding a 68 at Kingsbarns, one ahead of the large group containing Scotland's Scott Jamieson and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

MacIntyre began his second round at the 10th tee at Kingsbarns on Friday and made a bright start, picking up birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th before parring his way to the turn.

The world No 9 picked up another shot at the first after sending his approach to five feet but bogeyed the short second.

He bounced back in style, though, firing birdies at the third and fifth - from around 20 feet - before tapping in for another from close range on the ninth to move alongside Sterne at the summit.

Conditions were wet and wild across the three links courses
Conditions were wet and wild across the three links courses (Getty Images)

MacIntyre said: "It was almost a perfect round of golf, especially once the weather came in, just a lovely round.

"It's difficult when it gets this windy. It's hard to hit the ball good with the wind.

"So I was having to try and fight the wind on certain holes and wasn't comfortable. But I made some beautiful shots. Yeah, putted solidly in the wind."

Jamieson, who produced a 68 at Carnoustie, said: "It's obviously traditionally the tougher of the three venues. So anything in the 60s, I would have signed for and obviously the way the weather turned on the back nine, I was delighted to hang on."

The weather forced officials to de-rig TV towers as Storm Amy struck
The weather forced officials to de-rig TV towers as Storm Amy struck (Getty Images)

England's Nathan Kimsey made nine successive birdies at the Old Course to write his name into the DP World Tour record books as only the third player to achieve the feat after Matt Wallace and James Nitties.

Those with holes still to complete will return to the course at 8am BST on Saturday before the third round begins at 12.30pm with a shotgun start.

PA

