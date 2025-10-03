Bob MacIntyre tames wild conditions before play suspended at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre battled brutal conditions at Kingsbarns to grab a share of the clubhouse lead before the second round of the weather-affected Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was suspended.

When early starter Richard Sterne posted a bogey-free 67 on the Old Course at St Andrews to set the target at 12 under par just as the weather worsened, he looked unlikely to be caught as strong winds and heavy rain battered all three host courses across the afternoon.

But Ryder Cup star and local hero MacIntyre rose to the occasion, joining Sterne at the top by signing for a second straight 66 after making seven birdies and a solitary bogey in the worst of the weather.

Sterne's countryman Louis Oosthuizen was one shot behind the co-leaders after carding a 68 at Kingsbarns, one ahead of the large group containing Scotland's Scott Jamieson and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

MacIntyre began his second round at the 10th tee at Kingsbarns on Friday and made a bright start, picking up birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th before parring his way to the turn.

The world No 9 picked up another shot at the first after sending his approach to five feet but bogeyed the short second.

He bounced back in style, though, firing birdies at the third and fifth - from around 20 feet - before tapping in for another from close range on the ninth to move alongside Sterne at the summit.

open image in gallery Conditions were wet and wild across the three links courses ( Getty Images )

MacIntyre said: "It was almost a perfect round of golf, especially once the weather came in, just a lovely round.

"It's difficult when it gets this windy. It's hard to hit the ball good with the wind.

"So I was having to try and fight the wind on certain holes and wasn't comfortable. But I made some beautiful shots. Yeah, putted solidly in the wind."

Jamieson, who produced a 68 at Carnoustie, said: "It's obviously traditionally the tougher of the three venues. So anything in the 60s, I would have signed for and obviously the way the weather turned on the back nine, I was delighted to hang on."

open image in gallery The weather forced officials to de-rig TV towers as Storm Amy struck ( Getty Images )

England's Nathan Kimsey made nine successive birdies at the Old Course to write his name into the DP World Tour record books as only the third player to achieve the feat after Matt Wallace and James Nitties.

Those with holes still to complete will return to the course at 8am BST on Saturday before the third round begins at 12.30pm with a shotgun start.

