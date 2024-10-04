Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Two players with a combined world ranking of 1,702 share the lead at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts carded a 65 at Carnoustie to reach 14 under par, a total matched by Australia’s Cameron John courtesy of a 68 at St Andrews following an opening 62 at Kingsbarns.

Colsaerts reached a career-high of 32nd in the rankings after winning the second of his three DP World Tour titles in 2012, the same year in which he helped Europe pull off the ‘Miracle at Medinah’.

However, the 41-year-old Belgian came into the week ranked 695th and edging closer to concentrating more on television commentary than competing.

“The stage I’m at, the way I see this profession and my career, I’m just happy to be here,” Colsaerts admitted after a round containing eight birdies following a solitary bogey on the third.

“Didn’t really get off to the best of starts. I was more agitated and I didn’t hit the shots that I wanted.

“Then I started to get on a roll and birdied nine, which is not a hole that you birdie usually, and then had a couple on the spin, which was great, and kept it going.

“Birdied 17 which is also a hole you don’t really birdie at Carnoustie so yeah, it all fit together.”

John enjoyed his breakthrough professional victory in his native Australia in March, but began just his seventh DP World Tour event at 1,007th in the world rankings.

open image in gallery Cameron John has made the most of his opportunity to share the lead after 36 holes ( Getty Images )

“It’s just fun,” John, 23, said of the experience of playing some of the best links courses in the world. “You don’t get it a lot back home, maybe the odd course that plays similar but nothing quite the same.

“And that’s kind of just the outlook of the week, just enjoy it, take it all in. Walking up 18 [at St Andrews] it’s always pretty special, so just remember it.”

Overnight leader Darren Fichardt followed his 61 at Kingsbarns with a 70 at St Andrews to lie a shot off the lead alongside Scotland’s David Law, who returned a 67 on the Old Course.

Ryder Cup team-mates Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were part of a tie for ninth on 11 under, with two-time major winner Jon Rahm three shots further back.

Rory McIlroy carded a second consecutive 69 to reach six under par and will need a low round at St Andrews on Saturday - where he shot an opening 63 in the 2010 Open - to get back into contention.

