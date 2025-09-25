Tyrrell Hatton unsure how he will react to abuse from American fans at Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyrrell Hatton admits he does not know how he will react if he is abused by American fans at the Ryder Cup but has vowed to stay true to himself.

That could well lead to trouble, though, as the Englishman is a notoriously combustible character, well known for his on-course tantrums.

The atmosphere at the Bethpage Black is expected to be raucous, with the home fans urged to cause “chaos” by United States player Collin Moriwaka.

Preparing his players for possible heckling and abuse has been a key part of Europe captain Luke Donald’s preparations, which has included the deployment of virtual reality headsets programmed with abuse from an American crowd.

Asked how he is going to react if he is targeted, Hatton said: “I don’t know, it’s hard to say until you’re put in that position.

“Ultimately, I would just try and be true to myself and try and react in a way that is hopefully the right way to do it.

“I haven’t really thought about that too much to be honest.”

Hatton has thought about his spot on the team much more and recently opened up about his celebrations after finding out he was going to be part of Donald’s team in New York.

He spoke about waking up in a pool of his own vomit after a drinking session with Jon Rahm, which involved mixing gin and tonics with Amaretto sours and vodka lemonades.

The 33-year-old celebrated so hard because his route to the team has been made much more difficult following his switch to LIV and he ultimately qualified due to his performances at the majors over the last two years.

“It was definitely one of the scary parts of the decision (to join LIV), Hatton said. “I knew that my opportunities to make the team would be limited.

“That’s a scary thing. I definitely I feel like the events that I played outside of LIV, I had the extra motivation to play well.

“It’s not like I tried any harder, I try my best no matter what. But certainly knowing that the majors had an extra importance to them for me maybe helped me.

“It adds a little bit of pressure, but I feel like over the last couple years, I’ve dealt with that pretty well.

“And although my performance in majors hasn’t been amazing, it’s got better the last two years.

“So I take that as a positive.”