American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship

The 24-year-old was the first American to take out the Mission Hills championship since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 04 April 2022
American Jennifer Kupcho won the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills on Sunday (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
American Jennifer Kupcho won the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills on Sunday (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship .

The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second.

Jennifer Kupcho is the first American to win the title since 2015 (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.

Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.”

Kupcho observed the tournament’s tradition by jumping into Poppie’s Pond, alongside her caddy and husband, after claiming the win. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983.

