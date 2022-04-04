American Jennifer Kupcho claims first LPGA title at Chevron Championship
The 24-year-old was the first American to take out the Mission Hills championship since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.
American Jennifer Kupcho has claimed her first victory on the LPGA Tour with a two-stroke win at the Chevron Championship .
The 24-year-old started the day at Mission Hills six shots in front and then carded a two-over 74 to finish at 14-under, with compatriot Jessica Korda finishing in second.
Kupcho became the first US winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015.
Following play, she told the press: “I’ve been so close a couple of times. It’s really hard, but here I am.”
Kupcho observed the tournament’s tradition by jumping into Poppie’s Pond, alongside her caddy and husband, after claiming the win. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.