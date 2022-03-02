Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Who are favourites to win 2022 tournament?

Many of the world’s top golfers will vie for increased prize money and the famous red sweater at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The tournament, one of only five invitationals on the PGA Tour, will again be held at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in the suburbs of Orlando, Florida.

As they have done since 2017, the winner will receive a jumper in memory of seven-time major champion Palmer.

The total prize purse and winner’s share have both been increased for 2022 - the golfer who tops the leaderboard after four rounds will take home $2.16 million (£1,62 million) of a total $12 million (£9 million) pot.

Bryson DeChambeau edged out Lee Westwood by a single stroke 12 months ago, but the defending champion has withdrawn from a potential defence of his crown due to injury.

DeChambeau’s win broke a run of five consecutive non-American winners that included 2018 champion Rory McIlroy, who is again among the favoured contenders.

Hideki Matsuyama already has two wins on the 2021-22 PGA Tour, while Sepp Straka could be a tempting outsider after winning the Honda classic last weekend.

What are the odds?