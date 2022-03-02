Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Who are favourites to win 2022 tournament?
2021 winner Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn and will not defend his title
Many of the world’s top golfers will vie for increased prize money and the famous red sweater at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The tournament, one of only five invitationals on the PGA Tour, will again be held at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in the suburbs of Orlando, Florida.
As they have done since 2017, the winner will receive a jumper in memory of seven-time major champion Palmer.
The total prize purse and winner’s share have both been increased for 2022 - the golfer who tops the leaderboard after four rounds will take home $2.16 million (£1,62 million) of a total $12 million (£9 million) pot.
Bryson DeChambeau edged out Lee Westwood by a single stroke 12 months ago, but the defending champion has withdrawn from a potential defence of his crown due to injury.
DeChambeau’s win broke a run of five consecutive non-American winners that included 2018 champion Rory McIlroy, who is again among the favoured contenders.
Hideki Matsuyama already has two wins on the 2021-22 PGA Tour, while Sepp Straka could be a tempting outsider after winning the Honda classic last weekend.
What are the odds?
- Jon Rahm 8-1
- Rory McIlroy 12-1
- Scottie Scheffler 16-1
- Viktor Hovland 16-1
- Hideki Matsuyama 25-1
- Sungjae Im 28-1
- Will Zalatoris 28-1
- Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1
- Tyrell Hatton 35-1
- Adam Scott 35-1
- Marc Leishman 35-1
- Paul Casey 35-1
- Keith Mitchell 40-1
- Max Homa 45-1
- Jason Kokrak 45-1
- Billy Horschel 45-1
- Sam Burns 45-1
- Justin Rose 55-1
- Talor Gooch 55-1
- Sergio Garcia 60-1
- Maverick McNealy 60-1
- Corey Conners 60-1
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-1
- Jason Day 66-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 66-1
- Russell Henley 66-1
- Cameron Tringale 70-1
- Gary Woodland 70-1
- Keegan Bradley 75-1
- Cameron Young 75-1
- Luke List 80-1
- Seamus Power 80-1
- Chris Kirk 80-1
- Erik van Rooyen 90-1
- Kevin Na 100-1
- Carlos Ortiz 100-1
- Tom Hoge 100-1
- Sebastian Munoz 100-1
- Sepp Straka 100-1
- Lanto Griffin 100-1
- Si Woo Kim 100-1
- Matthew Wolff 110-1
- Thomas Pieters 110-1
- Kevin Kisner 110-1
- Patrick Reed 110-1
- Troy Merritt 125-1
- Lee Westwood 125-1
- Ian Poulter 125-1
- Denny McCarthy 125-1
- Martin Laird 125-1
- Matt Jones 125-1
- Sahith Theegala 125-1
- KH Lee 140-1
- Rickie Fowler 140-1
- Lucas Glover 140-1
- Aaron Wise 140-1
- Garrick Higgo 150-1
- Brendon Todd 150-1
- Andrew Putnam 150-1
- Taylor Moore 150-1
- Dylan Frittelli 160-1
- Nick Taylor 160-1
- Nicolai Hojgaard 175-1
- Charles Howell III 175-1
- Danny Willett 175-1
- Aaron Rai 175-1
- All others 200-1 or higher
