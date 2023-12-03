Joaquin Niemann wins Australian Open after eagle seals playoff victory

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joaquin Niemann mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of the Australian Open when he beat Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday.

Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.

“It means a lot,” Niemann, who also qualified for British Open, told reporters.

“This season wasn’t the best for me. I wanted to play more golf. It was huge to come up here and play good golf and get a result.”

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai retained the title in the women’s Australian Open, being played in parallel on the same course. She held off Australia’s Minjee Lee to win by a single stroke on nine-under despite shooting a three-over-par 75.

Earlier in a wild final round, Niemann had shot a five-under-par 66 to take the clubhouse lead with Hoshino joining him on 14-under when he completed a round of 70 some 90 minutes later.

Min Woo Lee, who beat Hoshino in a Sunday duel to win the Australian PGA Championship last week, came up short in his bid to go back-to-back after a 71 and had to settle for third place on 12-under.

Spectacular overnight storms cleared to make way for a bright, sunny morning at The Australian Golf Club but the wind had already started building and it increased in speed until it wreaked havoc with the local contenders.

Min Woo Lee, younger brother of Minjee, and Hoshino shared the overnight lead and were expected to reprise their duel but Adam Scott and Lucas Herbert made early charges to share the lead.

Former Masters champion Scott edged ahead of the leading pack with his eighth birdie at his 16th hole but calamity struck at the next when his tee shot landed in an unplayable lie hard up against a fence and he took a triple bogey.

Herbert also had a triple bogey at the eighth to tumble out of contention, leaving Niemann and Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt, top of the leaderboard on 13-under.

Niemann had flirted with disaster on his first go at the 18th when his tee shot went into the crowd and he had to nip into a marquee to get a look at the green before firing an iron shot over the diners and walking away with a sixth birdie.

(Getty Images)

“I didn’t know where I was hitting, I didn’t know where the water was, I didn’t know where the bunker was,” Niemann added.

“As soon as I hit it, I just listened for the crowd’s reaction. Fortunately it was good.”

Buhai started the day with a three-stroke lead over former world number one Shin Ji-yai but none of her rivals was able to close the gap even after the South African dropped three shots on the back nine.

(Getty Images)

Minjee Lee, seven strokes back at the start of the day, got within a shot after Buhai went into the water at the 17th but the 2022 Women’s British Open champion held her nerve to claim the title with a par putt at the last.

“I’m so proud to defend my title,” said Buhai. “I knew they had to come catch me so I just played smart golf. Most of the crowd were supporting Minjee but it was a lot of fun out there.”

Reuters