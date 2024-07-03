Bernhard Langer prepared for ‘very emotional’ final DP World Tour appearance

Support truly

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer is braced to make a “very emotional” farewell appearance on the DP World Tour at the BMW International Open in Germany.

Langer will make his 513th and final appearance on the circuit at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, 50 years after his debut.

The 66-year-old German has won 42 times on the DP World Tour across five decades and continues to enjoy success on the seniors circuit, but has decided to call time on his appearances on his home tour.

“I don’t know yet (how I will react),” the former Ryder Cup player and captain said.

“I’ve never said goodbye to anything so far in terms of golf, this is going to be a first experience and I have a feeling it’s going to be very emotional.

“It means a great deal just to play in front of the home crowd and hopefully I can make the cut, but I hear the golf course is a lot longer than it used to be, and that’s a challenge for me.

“I’m getting shorter and the course is getting longer and that’s not a good combination.

“I grew up about 45 minutes from here. I worked as an assistant professional 30 minutes from here at Munich Country Club.

“I have a lot of friends, some relatives and just people that have been with me, supported me for many, many years in the game of golf, and obviously I’ve played this tournament many times.

Germany’s Bernhard Langer will make his final appearance on the DP World Tour this week (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

“It’s the only one I haven’t won yet in Germany. So it was always tricky, but I’m glad to be back.”

Langer, who will play alongside Italian Open winner Marcel Siem and Martin Kaymer in the first two rounds, was set to make his final Masters start in April, but that plan had to be pushed back a year because of an Achilles tendon tear suffered playing pickleball in February.

“I’m feeling much better,” he added. “It’s five months since the operation and things are getting better and better.

“I’m starting to walk more and more. It’s still a bit difficult at times, but golf is not a problem.

“I can rotate pretty good. I can transfer the weight. I’m just a little weak, my calf muscle is much smaller on my left leg than my right leg. My balance is not quite there, but we’ll work on it.”