Justin Rose extends lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose surged into a four-shot lead at the halfway point of the Farmers Insurance Open as he seeks a second victory at Torrey Pines.

The 45-year-old Englishman added a seven-under 65 on the tougher South Course to his opening 62 over the North Course to sign for a 17-under-par total.

After making a 15-footer for birdie on the third, Ryder Cup star Rose converted from eight feet for eagle on the sixth before back-to-back gains on the eighth and ninth.

After dropping a shot on the 12th, Rose added further birdies at the 13th, 17th and the last to pull four clear of Ireland’s Seamus Power.

“I was almost thinking on the last couple of holes, I knew I was going to have a decent lead, I was thinking to myself it doesn’t change how you’re going to play this golf course, ” Rose told the Golf Channel. “You have to be respectful.

“My job is going to be the same as everybody else’s job – it’s just about who plays well.

“I felt like last year was a nice step back in the right confidence direction. I felt like finishing runner-up at the Open at Troon in 2024, I felt I played the right way on Sunday and I could have won there if Lady Luck had been on my side.

“The same at the (2025) Masters – the Saturday was the round that killed me there but I played the golf to win that tournament. At the right moments I’ve been feeling my best.

“I’m chasing goals, I’m chasing Majors, I’m chasing big accomplishments but at the same time I’m trying to chase good memories.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I only really want to keep doing it if I’m having fun doing it and putting myself in some fun situations, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

Power carded a 66 to reach 13 under, with Americans Joel Dahmen and Max McGreevy sharing third on 11 under.

Brooks Koepka extended his return to the PGA Tour by making the cut on three under after improving on his opening round by five shots with a 68.

After Koepka agreed a release from his contract with the Saudi breakaway LIV Golf series a year early at the end of the 2025 season, the PGA Tour introduced a hastily-written Returning Members Programme to accommodate the five-time major winner back into the fold.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Koepka said. “68 was kind of the worst I could have shot today. It could easily have been a 64 or 65.

“Two more rounds to play which I’m excited about.

“I’ve never got so many congratulations on making a cut before. It just feels good, I want to be able to play two more days and challenge myself and see where it’s at.”

The longest active streak of made cuts on the PGA Tour came to an end as Xander Schauffele failed to reach the weekend for the first time in 73 events – a run stretching back to the 2022 Masters.