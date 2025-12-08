Brooks Koepka ‘could seek PGA return’ as he weighs up LIV Golf future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka may not feature in the upcoming LIV Golf season, despite being under contract with the Saudi-backed circuit, according to a report by Sports Business Journal.

Koepka, who was one of LIV Golf's most prominent acquisitions upon its launch in 2022, is reportedly considering a return to the PGA Tour.

The Sports Business Journal, citing "at least four golf sources”, questioned LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil regarding Koepka's status.

"I know you're not going to want to hear this one, just the individual players, and this goes back to our policy, we're just going to run it through," O'Neil stated. "So, we haven't made any announcements on players, but he is signed for 2026."

open image in gallery Brooks Koepka could be set to move on from LIV Golf (Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP) ( AP )

The 35-year-old has secured five victories on the LIV Golf tour, adding to his nine PGA Tour wins, which include three PGA Championships (2018, 2019, 2023) and two U.S. Opens (2017, 2018).

His 2023 PGA Championship triumph ensures his access to all major tournaments next year, irrespective of his LIV Golf participation.

While some former LIV Golf players have rejoined the PGA Tour after serving a one-year suspension, dated from their final LIV event, none of these individuals held PGA Tour cards previously.

It remains unclear what disciplinary actions Koepka might face should he attempt to return.

His last LIV Golf appearance was in Michigan in August, suggesting August 2026 would be the earliest he could potentially rejoin the PGA Tour.

However, he did enjoy a round of golf with US president Donald Trump and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky last month.

Trump, an avid golfer, posted a clip of himself on social media playing a shot on to the green alongside the caption, “Winning is always nice!”

The Sports Business Journal report did not include a comment from Koepka himself.