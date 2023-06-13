Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, two of the central players in the bitter two-year dispute between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, will tee off together when the 123rd US Open begins at Los Angeles Country Club.

World No.3 McIlroy and newly crowned PGA Championship winner Koepka will be joined by former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds and tee off at 1:54 p.m. local time (2054 GMT) on Thursday.

The tournament will be the first major to be played since the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

McIlroy, bidding to end a nine-year major drought, has been one of the PGA Tour’s most vocal backers and said last week that while the merger would ultimately be good for the sport, players who jumped to LIV will not be welcomed back with open arms.

Koepka became the first active member of LIV Golf to win a major when he triumphed by two shots at the PGA Championship three weeks ago.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick will go head-to-head with reigning British Open winner Cameron Smith - another LIV recruit - and American Sam Bennett. Bennett dazzled as an amateur at this years Masters sitting at standalone third place after two days had commenced in Augusta. He enters this year’s US Open as a professional and hopes to be able to cash in on his performance this week at the LACC.

World number one Scottie Scheffler headlines the morning action when he starts his bid alongside two-times major champion Collin Morikawa and home favourite Max Homa. The Los-Angeles born Homa looks to build upon his success at LACC where he currently holds the course record of 61 which he shot as a UCLA Bruin in the 2013 Pac-12 championship.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion, will also be out early and has been grouped with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, ranked fifth and sixth in the world, respectively. Hovland comes into this year’s US Open with sky-high expectations coming in off of a Memorial Tournament playoff victory and three straight top 10 major finishes.

Reuters